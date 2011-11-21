Former Chelsea player Vinnie Jones believes his old club are unsettled and may need to "clear the decks" in order to put the coach "in charge again", adding he would not be surprised to see John Terry leave the club.

Jones says off-field distractions may be affecting the Blues and also thinks Roman Abramovic will not sack Andre Villas-Boas, saying the Russian oligarch must "stick with" his Portuguese manager "to show face".

Chelsea and England captain Terry is currently the subject of police and Football Association investigations over an alleged racist remark made to QPR's Anton Ferdinand.

Vinnie Jones was speaking to Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty who broadcasts weekdays 1200 to 1400.

