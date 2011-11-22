Plymouth Argyle sign Millwall's Darren Purse on loan

Purse is contracted at Millwall until the summer of 2012

Plymouth Argyle have signed Millwall defender Darren Purse on an emergency loan until January.

Purse has played more than 450 games in the Premier League and Football League for the likes of Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

The 34-year-old will not be available for the club's FA Cup first round replay at Stourbridge.

But he will be in Argyle's squad for their key clash with fellow League Two strugglers Northampton on Saturday.

Purse's only appearance for Millwall this season was in their 1-0 win over Argyle at Home Park in the Carling Cup in August.

He has played five matches on loan at Yeovil Town this season.