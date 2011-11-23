Exeter City extend Jake Taylor's loan from Reading

Taylor played for Wales Under-21s in Armenia earlier this month

Exeter City have extended the loan spell of Reading's Wales Under-21 midfielder Jake Taylor until the end of December.

Taylor, 19, has made a big impact since moving to St James Park in September, scoring two goals in eight League One starts for the Grecians.

He has also been given permission to play for Exeter in the FA Cup.

But as Taylor was ineligible for the first round he will not be able to play in Wednesday's replay with Walsall.

Taylor initially joined on a one-month deal at the end of September, which was extended at the end of last month.

He scored in Exeter's last match as they drew 2-2 at West Country rivals Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Taylor also had a spell on loan at Aldershot Town this season where he made one start and three substitute appearances, playing in the League Two side's win over West Ham in the Carling Cup.