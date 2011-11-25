Zambia in India to train for 2012 Africa Cup of Nations

Frenchman Herve Renard has taken his squad to India to train for the Nations Cup

Zambia have started a seven-day training tour of India in preparation towards the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chipolopolo arrived in Goa on Wednesday to prepare for Africa's flagship tournament to be held in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in January.

The squad dominated by home-based players will play two matches against local sides before returning home.

Coach Herve Renard's squad will take on Goa XI in their friendly on Saturday before playing India three days later.

GROUP A FIXTURES 21/01/12: Eq Guinea v Libya

21/01/12: Senegal v Zambia

25/01/12: Libya v Zambia

25/01/12: Eq Guinea v Senegal

29/01/12: Eq Guinea v Zambia

29/01/12: Libya v Senegal

The Frenchman could not travel with his foreign-based players because their clubs will not release them.

The coach will use the tour of India to observe his home-based players before deciding on his final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chipolopolo will start their full training camp in South Africa from next month before flying to their base in Equatorial Guinea for the tournament.

Zambia have been drawn in Group A where they will face co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, Senegal and Libya.