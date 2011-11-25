Andy Halliday aiming to revive his career at Walsall

Halliday scored 15 league goals in 45 games for Livingston

Walsall loan signing Andy Halliday says he is desperate for first-team football after a barren year at Middlesbrough.

The 20-year old winger has joined the Saddlers until January after falling out of favour at the Riverside Stadium.

"I played every game under Gordon Strachan, who signed me, but since Tony Mowbray's come in, it's not happening for me," Halliday told BBC WM.

"There were a few clubs interested in a loan, but a lot of people were fighting Dean Smith's corner," he said.

"With the support he's got behind him he must be a top manager to play for - I got that impression after just a ten-minute chat, that's why I'm here today."

The last year's not been great - this is the chance I've been waiting for Andy Halliday

Halliday made his Scottish League debut for Livingston when he was still a schoolboy, training only two nights a week, and went on on to play 45 league games for the club before moving south to Middlesbrough.

"I've played quite a lot of games and all of them were as a teenager," he noted, "Maybe it's been a wee bit too much too soon for me.

"The past year's not been so great and this is the chance I've been waiting for to kick-start the appearances again."

Halliday has only just returned to training after struggling with tendonitis in his groin, but is fit to be considered by Smith for Saturday's game at Stevenage after coming through a run-out in the reserves.

And he is willing to fill any role if it means his name is on the team-sheet, especially given his confusion as to his best position.

"If you asked me a year ago I'd have said it was right-wing, but I've played so many positions since then I don't really know.

"Obviously it's a good thing to be versatile to help the team, I'll play anywhere," he added.

Walsall, who dropped into the relegation places after last week's 4-2 home defeat to Bury, have also extended the loan of Doncaster midfielder Mark Wilson until January.