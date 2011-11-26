Dundee United's Peter Houston bemoans Fir Park weather

Dundee United boss Peter Houston says football suffered in the windy conditions

Dundee United manager Peter Houston has called for the Scottish game's authorities to consider summer football after his side's wind-affected goalless draw with Motherwell.

"That wasn't entertaining for the fans, it wasn't entertaining for the coaching staff and it wasn't entertaining for the players," he said.

"This weather's not conducive to any football at all."

Rival boss Stuart McCall said: "The wind made playing football impossible."

Gale-force gusts and driving rain greeted players and supporters at Fir Park and Houston believes changes have to be considered to attract fans to matches.

"We've got to start thinking about summer football again," he said. "It gets to the stage where it's not good for Scottish football to play in this weather.

Interview - Dundee United manager Peter Houston

"I feel sorry for both sets of players. I was certainly telling my players not to take risks around our box.

"What you had was two teams who were working ever so hard to cancel each other out. Probably 0-0 was a fair result.

"We're trying to bring fans back to football - we'll certainly drive a few away with that game!"

Motherwell manager McCall said: "If the game had been postponed at half past one I wouldn't have been too perturbed. It's difficult for the supporters to come out in this.

"I thought Dundee United played the conditions better in the first half, we were still trying to pass, pass, pass, when we should have been getting the ball in the box.

"We were certainly stronger in the second half and created lots of chances.

"It was a scrappy game, just what I'd expected. I thought, if anything, it was a mistake that was going to cost either side.

"The pitch is in really good nick, it's just that wind spoils football. I didn't enjoy it one bit."