Glenavon boss Marty Quinn quits job after Dungannon draw

Quinn leaves Glenavon as the club are two points adrift at the foot of the table

Marty Quinn has resigned as manager of Glenavon after a dismal run of results which left the Lurgan club stranded at the bottom of the Premiership table.

Glenavon looked set for a badly-needed home win over Dungannon Swifts on Saturday until Dermot McCaffrey scored a stoppage time equaliser.

The Mourneview men have won two out of their 18 league matches this term.

"I believe it is the best thing for the club if I step down, " said Quinn.

Quinn was appointed Glevavon manager in February 2009, having had a fine track record as a Premiership boss with Cliftonville, Coleraine and Bangor.

Last summer he brought in a series of new names at Glenavon after a close-season clear-out.

But a revival in the club's fortunes failed to materialise and there has been speculation about Quinn's future for many weeks.

"I regret that I have not been able to move the club on from the position it was in when I took over," Quinn said on Glenavon's club website.

"Glenavon is a smashing club and everything is run with the utmost professionalism and enthusiasm by the Board and the other dedicated folk who work away in the background.

"Glenavon FC deserves to be in a better position than where it is at the moment," he concluded.