I will miss Speed's laugh - Strachan
Football continues to pay its respects to Gary Speed, after the Wales manager's death at the age of 42.
BBC Radio 5 live spoke to Gordon Strachan, who won the league championship title with Gary Speed in 1992.
Strachan recalls his memories of his former team-mate and says he will miss the Welshman's laugh and sense of humour.
