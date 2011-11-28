Football continues to pay its respects to Gary Speed, after the Wales manager's death at the age of 42.

BBC Radio 5 live spoke to Gordon Strachan, who won the league championship title with Gary Speed in 1992.

Strachan recalls his memories of his former team-mate and says he will miss the Welshman's laugh and sense of humour.

To hear or watch other 5 live interviews, please visit the best bits page.

Your Call broadcasts weekdays 0900 to 1000 on Radio 5 live.