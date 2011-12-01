Steve Kean regrets Rovers Carling Cup 'forfeit' remark

Kean's Blackburn have not won in five attempts in all competitions

Blackburn manager Steve Kean has admitted he regrets suggesting his side wanted to lose their Carling Cup quarter-final against Cardiff.

He claimed Rovers "forfeited going through" after their 2-0 defeat on Tuesday - in order to concentrate on Premier League survival.

But Kean insists his comments were "taken out of context".

"If my explanation or wording was vague or unclear then I regret that," he told the Blackburn website.

"There is absolutely no way that I would consciously forfeit a game.

I refute in the strongest possible terms any suggestion that we didn't treat the Carling Cup with due respect Steve Kean

"What I was trying to say was that by not winning we had the forfeited the opportunity to take another step towards a Wembley final.

"I am a big fan of the Carling Cup and we all dearly wanted to continue our journey.

"I refute in the strongest possible terms any suggestion that we didn't treat the competition with due respect."

Kean has come under increasing pressure from Blackburn fans during a miserable league campaign.

They are bottom of the Premier League with only one win and seven points from their first 13 games and face Swansea at Ewood Park on Saturday.