Joey Barton declares truce with Pardew and Newcastle

Pardew said he was "frustrated" by Barton's comments this week

QPR midfielder Joey Barton has declared a truce with former club Newcastle.

Magpies manager Alan Pardew had criticised Barton for comments he made about members of the club's board earlier this week.

"Unfortunately Joey's comments take away the positive nature of what we are doing here - it is a bit frustrating," Pardew said.

But Barton has tweeted: "Pardew's a good man and manager, I agree with what he has said. Time to keep my peace."

The 29-year-old moved to QPR in August after he was placed on the transfer list following an outburst on Twitter in which he criticised the north east club's board.

He has subsequently spoken out against the regime of owner Mike Ashley and managing director Derek Llambias and he made further comments in an interview this week, which prompted Llambias to contact club lawyers.

"I keep asking myself why? Why does he keep cropping up?" Pardew said on Thursday.

"Anybody who takes that limelight away from my players, I'm not particularly keen on, if I'm honest."