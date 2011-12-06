Plymouth Argyle Ladies beat Gillingham 2-0

Argyle moved up two places in the league after the win

Plymouth Argyle ladies moved up to seventh in the FA Women's Premier League Southern Division with a 2-0 win at fourth-placed Gillingham.

After a goalless first half, Rebekah Rose broke the deadlock with an excellent long-range effort.

Laura Perrett doubled the lead soon after with a well-taken free-kick from outside the box.

Perrett later had a penalty saved but Argyle held on to take the points from their 500-mile round trip.