North beat champions St Martin's 5-1 in Priaulx League

North have gone level with Belgrave Wanderers at the top of Guernsey's Priaulx League after thrashing reigning champions St Martin's 5-1.

Simon Tostevin hit two for North while Stuart Roussel also bagged a brace.

Guernsey FC striker Matt Loaring got the other goal as North go second on goal difference behind Bels with two games in hand.

Liam Davey got Saints consolation goal as they stay third in the table, five points off the top two.