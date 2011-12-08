Norwich's Josh Dawkin a 'special talent', says Stimson

Dawkin has scored once in nine games for Kettering games

Kettering Town manager Mark Stimson has told Norwich City they have a star in the making with youngster Josh Dawkin.

The forward, 19, who is on loan at the struggling Poppies until mid-December, has stood out with his creative displays during his time at Nene Park.

"I've worked with some decent young players who've gone on to bigger and better things.

"I think Dawkin is a special talent," former Gillingham boss Stimson told BBC Radio Northampton.

He managed current Canaries strikers Simeon Jackson and Steve Morison at the Gills and Stevenage respectively.

And after watching Dawkin in the Blue Square Bet Premier, he believes the Wales Under-19 international has the ability to excite fans at the highest level.

"He's just so good with the ball," said Stimson.

"I get excited when he gets the ball, and I haven't had that excitement since Freddy Eastwood, Mitchell Cole, George Boyd have had the ball at their feet, running with it. Long may that continue for him."