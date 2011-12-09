Cliftonville aiming for 10 Premiership wins in a row

Cliftonville are up to second after their 5-1 win at Dungannon

Title-chasing Cliftonville will attempt to make it 10 Irish Premiership wins in a row when they take on Lisburn Distillery at Solitude on Saturday.

The Reds moved up to second place last week, four points behind Linfield.

A string of scouts will be at the match to watch Cliftonville's highly-rated teenage striker Rory Donnelly.

"We have become big scalps now and we are conscious Distillery have taken points off Glentoran and Crusaders recently," said boss Tommy Breslin.

Despite those creditable draws at the Oval and Seaview, Lisburn Distillery have not won in the league since September.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Linfield

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Portadown

John Cunningham's men are just two points better off than bottom club Glenavon.

Champions Linfield face a tough trip to Seaview to face a Crusaders side beaten just once in 10 league fixtures.

"We may be four points ahead now, but we need to kick on, no trophies are handed out at Christmas," said Blues midfielder Philip Lowry.

"Stephen Baxter will have Crusaders fired up and they are coming off the back of a great win away to Portadown."

Ronnie McFall, who is celebrating 25 years in charge of Portadown, comes up against his old club Glentoran at the Oval.

Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways with the Glens only drawing at home to Distillery last week and slipping 11 points behind Linfield.

Bottom club Glenavon, under caretaker manager Pat McAllister, are at home to Ballymena United.

A much-needed win would boost McAllister's prospects of landing the Mourneview Park job on a permanent basis.

Sixth-placed Coleraine take on Dungannon Swifts at the Showgrounds without Aaron Canning who was sent-off in last week's 1-0 win at Donegal Celtic.