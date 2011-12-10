Alloa Athletic 1-0 Queen's Park

High-flying Alloa kept up the pressure on Division Three leaders Annan with a hard-fought victory at home to Queens Park.

The win keeps the Wasps in second place in the table, just one point behind Athletic.

They got off to the perfect start after just six minutes through an unexpected source.

Defender James Doyle collected a pass from Stephen May inside the penalty area to coolly slot the ball past Neil Parry.

If the home side were expected to go on and win the game comfortably, it did not happen as the Spiders, who are pushing for a play-off place, made themselves hard to break down.

Alloa are due to host Annan at Recreation Park on 14 January 14.

Alloa: Bain, James Doyle, McHattie, Gordon, Harding, Young, May, Ross McCord, Winters (Campbell 68), Holmes (Docherty 81), Cawley.Subs Not Used: McDowall,One,O'Brien.

Booked: Ross McCord, Harding.

Goals: James Doyle 6.

Queens Park: Parry, McGinn, Meggatt, Little, Brough, Anderson, Watt (Daly 73), McBride, Smith (Sean Burns 73), Longworth, Murray.Subs Not Used: Strain, Gallagher, Lauchlan.

Booked: Longworth, McBride, Anderson, McGinn.

Att: 449

Ref: Euan Anderson