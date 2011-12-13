Lawrie Sanchez says he did not apply for the vacant Northern Ireland job and blames a "topped and tailed" BBC interview for stories that he called for Nigel Worthington to be fired.

The Barnet manager blames misreporting of a radio interview with BBC Northern Ireland for the "embarrassing" claims that he wanted a second spell in charge and had called for the departure of Worthington, who eventually stepped down in October.

Sanchez is adamant that while he would like to take the nation's reins once again in the future, he is happy in his current position with the League Two club and tips Shamrock Rovers manager Michael O'Neill as the leading contender to be national boss.