Hibs' Leigh Griffiths given one-match ban for gesture

Hibernian forward Leigh Griffiths has been given a one-match ban for a gesture aimed at Rangers fans.

The Edinburgh club have decided against contesting the punishment after being served with a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association.

And the 21-year-old, on loan from Wolves, will miss the Scottish Premier League visit to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Griffiths made the gesture during Hibs' 2-0 defeat after visiting supporters jeered when he toppled over.

His action was caught by the television cameras at Easter Road and SFA compliance officer Vincent Lunny determined it a breach of rule 200, with "offensive, insulting or abusive gestures" deemed a sending-off offence.

A statement on the club website read: "Hibernian FC confirmed today it would not be appealing the notice of complaint issued by the Scottish FA compliance officer against Leigh Griffiths and would accept the one-match suspension offered."