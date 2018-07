Andy Pilley, chairman of Fleetwood Town, explains why he is "over the moon" to be playing Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup and why he would prefer to play the Championship side rather than Manchester United.

The non-league team beat Yeovil Town 2-0 at Huish Park on Tuesday night in their second round replay and Pilley says the links between Blackpool and Fleetwood are "huge".