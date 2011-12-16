Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson insists he will not panic buy during the January transfer window.

With Anderson sidelined by a long-term knee problem and Javier Hernandez and Tom Cleverley also out of action, United's resources are stretched.

But Ferguson insists he will not buy "unless someone appears we have always been interested in".

United were knocked out of the Champions League following defeat to Basel, and their growing injury list prompted former midfielder .

However, asked if he would bolster his squad in the new year, Ferguson said: "Not necessarily. I don't know why people keep going on about it."

Midfielder Fletcher has not played for three weeks, an absence United had put down to a virus.

However, this week the club confirmed he was suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition.

United's current injury list Nemanja Vidic

Darren Fletcher

Javier Hernandez

Michael Owen

Anderson

Tom Cleverley

Fabio

"We spoke about a virus to protect Darren but it got to the point (where) people were delving," said Ferguson.

"It was getting uncomfortable so we decided to make it public. That was the big decision.

"He has been in hospital for a few days."

Ferguson revealed that striker Dimitar Berbatov is fit after ankle trouble and teenage midfielder Paul Pogba could also feature in Sunday's Premier League clash with QPR at Loftus Road.

Pogba, 18, has made three substitute appearances in the Carling Cup this season, but Ferguson admitted on Friday the club are finding it "difficult" to deal with the player's agent.

After being part of last season's FA Youth Cup winning side, Pogba has so far turned down the chance of signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Ferguson said: "We are negotiating and we want the boy to stay. If he doesn't want to there is not a lot you can do about it. You just hope he gets the right advice.

"We have an option on his contract so in that respect there is not a great emergency. But if he wants to be a Manchester United player he knows what to do.

"Matt Busby summed it up perfectly when he said you don't need to chase money at a club like Manchester United," added Ferguson.

"He said it will eventually find you if you are a good enough player."