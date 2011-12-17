Scottish football fixture card hit by cold snap

Eight Scottish Football League fixtures have been hit by the cold snap.

Stirling v Cowdenbeath and East Fife v Albion Rovers in Division Two were the latest to be postponed after morning pitch inspections.

Division One games between Hamilton and Morton, plus Livingston against Ayr will also require new fixture dates.

Arbroath v Forfar and Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir in Division Two and two Division Three games - Elgin v Annan and Montrose v Queen's Park - are off.

However, Partick Thistle's match at home to Raith Rovers in Division One passed an inspection at 1120.

It means that, despite freezing temperatures and snow, seven SFL matches are due to go ahead.

All five Saturday fixtures in the Scottish Premier League are going ahead as planned.

Matches postponed:

First Division

Hamilton Academical v Morton (frozen pitch)

Livingston v Ayr United (snow and frozen pitch)

Second Division

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic (following 1045 pitch inspection)

Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir (snow)

East Fife v Albion Rovers (following 1100 inspection)

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath (following 1200 inspection)

Third Division

Elgin City v Annan Athletic (following 1515 inspection, Friday)

Montrose v Queen's Park (following 1000 inspection)

Matches on:

First Division

Queen of the South v Falkirk

Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers

Ross County v Dundee

Second Division

Airdrie United v Brechin City

Third Division

Berwick Rangers v Alloa Athletic

East Stirlingshire v Clyde

Stranraer v Peterhead