Reading 3-0 Brighton

Reading moved into the Championship play-off places as a Jobi McAnuff brace helped them to victory over Brighton.

The home side began well and took the lead when McAnuff swept home Jimmy Kebe's cross from close range.

McAnuff doubled their advantage with a low shot after he had cut inside Adam El-Abd, whose late own goal sealed Reading's win.

It was a third straight victory for Brian McDermott's team, while Brighton have now lost three on the bounce.

After starting the season superbly, Gus Poyet's men have slipped to 11th place, although only four points off the play-offs.

Reading are sixth in the table with 36 points, three points behind Cardiff and Hull in fourth and fifth respectively.

Reading threatened from the first whistle at the Madejski Stadium, with Brighton keeper Casper Ankergren keeping out Jem Karacan's deflected shot and Lewis Dunk clearing a close-range effort from Kebe.

With the exception of an attempted lob from Mauricio Taricco, which landed on the top of the goal, Brighton threatened little and had a mountain to climb at the break following McAnuff's first-half double.

DID YOU KNOW? Reading were beaten 4-2 by Swansea in last season's Championship play-off final

The visitors were better in the second half and thought they had a way back into the game when Craig Mackail-Smith was bundled over by Andy Griffin in the box, but referee Simon Hooper waved away their penalty appeals.

Mackail-Smith had two wonderful chances to reduce the deficit, but he took an air-shot in front of goal and then prodded Craig Noone's inviting cross the wrong side of the post.

Reading finally ended the game as a contest when El-Abd steered Kebe's cross past his own goalkeeper.

Reading manager Brian McDermott: "April next year is a long way away. It's too far way to even think about.

"What this win does is set us up for the next game against Ipswich, but no more than that.

"It took us a long time to get going last season and this year we had to rebuild after losing Shane Long and Matt Mills in the summer."

Brighton manager Gus Poyet: "We played better in the three games we lost than in some of those we won. The scoreline was probably a bit harsh on us.

"I changed a few things at half-time and we put Reading on the back foot after that. There are times as a manager when you think you can do something but today we did everything possible to win the game but didn't hit the target.

"We played much better, had the opportunities and just didn't take them."

