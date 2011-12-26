AFC Telford 0-2 Wrexham

From the section

Blue Square Bet Premier leaders Wrexham extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with victory at AFC Telford.

Joe Clarke put the visitors in front as he latched onto Danny Wright's header to finish from six yards.

Telford went close moments later as Ashley Cain's header hit the post before Richard Davies fired wide.

Jake Speight scored Wrexham's second with a header, while Telford midfielder Phil Trainer saw red for a second booking in injury-time.

