Southend United sack Jemal Johnson after arrest

Johnson started his playing career at Blackburn

Southend United have given midfielder Jemal Johnson 14 days notice of their intention to terminate his contract.

The 26-year-old American has been suspended since his arrest following an altercation outside of a nightclub in Ilford in late October.

And the club have decided to sack the former Wolves and MK Dons winger after an internal investigation.

Johnson, who has made one league start this term, has the duration of the 14-day notice period to issue an appeal.

He joined the Shrimpers in the summer after a spell at Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Sofia and has since played seven times for Paul Sturrock's side.