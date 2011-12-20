Defender Jack Ainsley agrees new Ipswich Town contract
Ipswich defender Jack Ainsley has signed a deal until the summer of 2013.
The 21-year-old's current contract was set to expire in January and manager Paul Jewell has moved to agree terms for a further 18 months.
Ainsley has made five appearances for Town since emerging from the Suffolk side's youth system.
He made his first league start in difficult circumstances, featuring in a 7-1 league hammering by Peterborough United in August.
The right-back, who can also play at centre-half, has not appeared for the first team since that game.
"Obviously I`m delighted to have agreed a new contract," Ainsley told Town's official website.
"The fact it`s for 18 months, which is longer than I have signed before, is a confidence booster. The manager has shown a lot of faith in me and now I want to repay him."