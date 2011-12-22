Oxford's Tom Craddock clears air with Peter Leven

Craddock has missed the majority of the campaign with a knee injury

Oxford United striker Tom Craddock has said there is no problem between himself and midfielder Peter Leven.

The duo were involved in an on-field argument over who should take a penalty in Saturday's win over Northampton.

Craddock, who had earlier scored his first goal of the season, took the spot-kick but blazed it over the bar.

"We had a little disagreement but all was cleared up maybe half an hour after the game and we're back to being good friends now," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Peter will take the next one and I hope he scores."

Leven took and scored the club's only other penalty so far this season in the home victory against Bristol Rovers.

Craddock is confident he can move on from the penalty miss: "It's part and parcel of football.

"I'm pleased to have got my first goal and hopefully there's more to come now," he added.