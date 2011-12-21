Ipswich Town quiet on move talks - Keith Andrews

Andrews has scored four goals in his last three Ipswich games

Keith Andrews says Ipswich Town have yet to open talks about a permanent move, despite boss Paul Jewell stating he wants to sign the midfielder.

Andrews, on loan from Blackburn, is set to return to Ewood Park after the Championship fixture with Nottingham Forest on 2 January.

"I haven't been given the impression by the club that they want to do anything," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I've not spoken to Paul about it all," added the 31-year-old.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored nine times in 18 starts for Ipswich, a record that has attracted interest from a host of clubs.

ANDREWS AT IPSWICH Nine goals in 19 games, including one substitute appearance

Collected four bookings

Has captained Ipswich for the last five games

Jewell has said he will be "fighting tooth and nail" to keep him and Stoke loanee Danny Collins at Portman Road. But Andrews insists he has not been asked about extending his stay.

"A few weeks ago I told my agent to phone Ipswich out of courtesy because he was speaking to other clubs on my behalf," he said.

"Because I was enjoying it here I wanted him to touch base with Ipswich. From our point of view they haven't really given us the impression they want to do anything.

Blackburn toil makes Andrews' future 'hazy'

"Maybe they're planning something in the next few weeks, I'm not sure."

Andrews reiterated his , regardless of whether Steve Kean keeps hold of his job as manager of the beleaguered Premier League strugglers.

"I don't particularly like the way I was treated at the club," he said. "Not just the manager, the club in general.

"I don't take any pleasure from seeing where they are because there are still some good people involved in that club.

"But I would imagine I will be moving somewhere in January."