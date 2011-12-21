Preston North End appoint Alan Kelly as goalkeeping coach

Preston have appointed Alan Kelly as temporary goalkeeping coach.

He will help out caretaker managers Graham Alexander and David Unsworth until further notice.

The 43-year-old Irishman, who is the son of North End legend Alan Kelly Sr, played 142 games for the Lilywhites between 1985 and 1992.

Kelly, who is also involved with the Republic of Ireland international squad, has spent 18 months at the club's centre of excellence.