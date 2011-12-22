Derby County and Chris Riggott part company

Riggott has not played for the first team during his second Derby stint

Derby County have agreed to part company with defender Chris Riggott less than six months after the defender re-joined the Rams.

The 31-year-old centre-half, who has been plagued by injuries during his recent career, signed a one-year deal after impressing during pre-season.

But he has failed to play a first-team game during his time at Pride Park.

Riggott's deal will be cancelled from 1 January and the club said they wished him all the best in his future career.

Former Rams trainee Riggott left Pride Park for Middlesbrough in 2003 but has barely played in the last 30 months because of a series of injuries.