Senegal's Cup of Nations coaching crisis resolved

Traore is now expected to sign a new Teranga Lions deal imminently

Senegal coach Amara Traore has signed a new three-year contract, so ending a dispute that disrupted the country's Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

The terms of Traore's deal had prompted Senegal's Football Federation (FSF) and sports ministry to break off relations.

Having penned an improved deal, Traore has been tasked with reaching the 2012 Nations Cup semi-finals at least.

He has also been told to win both the 2013 and 2015 Nations Cups - and reach the 2014 World Cup.

Senegal made the last eight of the 2002 World Cup finals in Asia but have failed to return to the competition since.

Nations Cup Group A Equatorial Guinea

Libya

Senegal

Zambia

Despite the targets, the BBC's Hans Masro in Dakar says Traore is unlikely to face the sack should his team fail to reach the last four at next month's Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

The row over the former international's revised contract delayed the publication of Senegal's Nations Cup squad and forced the cancellation of two friendlies.

"The misunderstanding is over following a meeting between the two sides on Friday," said FSF spokeswoman Ndeye Dome Thiouf.

Traore's deal expired on 15 December and he had been holding out for an improved contract after overseeing a smooth qualification campaign.

But the requested increase in his salary was turned down by the sports ministry which prompted the FSF to protest.

There was also a dispute between the FSF and the government over the amount of money set aside to fund Senegal's Nations Cup campaign.

The cancelled friendly matches were due to be against Sudan and Tunisia, which will have a knock-on effect on their preparations for the Nations Cup if they are not rearranged.

Senegal are in Group A of the tournament, alongside co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, who have their own coaching problems, plus Zambia and Libya.