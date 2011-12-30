Thierry Henry's career in pictures 30 Dec 2011 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/16363447 Read more about sharing. July 1998: Thierry Henry kisses the Fifa World Cup trophy as team-mates Patrick Vieira and captain Didier Deschamps look on after France defeat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final August 1998: Henry, then 21, signs for Arsenal from Juventus for a fee of around £11m April 2000: Patrick Vieira and Henry celebrate during the Uefa Cup semi-final second leg game against Lens. Arsenal win the tie 3-1 but lose in the final on penalties to Galatasaray July 2000: Zinedine Zidane, Henry and Nicolas Anelka celebrate winning Euro 2000 with France November 2001: Henry rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez as the Gunners win 3-1 at Highbury November 2001: Henry celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Manchester United April 2002: Henry celebrates Fredrik Ljungberg's goal against Ipswich as Arsenal close in on the Double May 2002: Henry with the FA Cup after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea December 2002: Henry hits a volley against Middlesbrough as Arsenal win 2-0 November 2003: Henry scores in the San Siro as Arsenal hammer Inter Milan 5-1 February 2004: Henry scores his 100th Premier League goal, with a strike against Southampton March 2004: Henry puts an arm around referee Alan Wiley after having a goal disallowed against Blackburn March 2004: Thierry Henry and Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll go nose-to-nose... March 2004: ... but Henry has the last laugh as Arsenal and Manchester United draw 1-1, with the Gunners winning the Premier League April 2004: Henry celebrates a 2-2 draw with Tottenham as Arsenal get the point they need to seal the Premier League title April 2004: Arsene Wenger embraces Henry as Arsenal secure the Premier League title May 2004: Henry with the Premier League trophy May 2004: Henry with the Premier League player of the season and golden boot award June 2004: France are knocked out of the European Championship by Greece December 2004: Henry celebrates a goal against Tottenham February 2005: Henry looks on dejectedly as Arsenal lose to Manchester United February 2005: Henry has a falling out with Sweden's Andreas Isaksson February 2005: Henry celebrates a goal against Southampton April 2005: Henry enjoys his hat-trick against Norwich October 2005: There is confusion as Robert Pires and Thierry Henry make a mess of an attempted two-touch penalty kick against Manchester City February 2006: Henry celebrates his goal with Alex Hleb as Arsenal become the first English team to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu May 2006: Arsenal - and Henry - say goodbye to Highbury as the club move to their new Emirates Stadium May 2006: Henry walks away from the European Cup as Barcelona defeat Arsenal in Paris July 2006: France lose the World Cup final to Italy November 2006: Henry equalises from a free-kick against Newcastle December 2006: Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates a goal against Tottenham with the injured Henry January 2007: Henry gets soaked in a match against Blackburn March 2007: Henry's final match for Arsenal is against PSV Eindhoven as he struggles with injury June 2007: Henry is welcomed to the Nou Camp by thousands of Barcelona fans May 2009: Barcelona win the La Liga title, Spanish Cup and European Cup in Henry's second season May 2009: Henry celebrates Barcelona's European Cup final victory over Manchester United October 2009: Henry returns to Arsenal ahead of a match with Blackburn November 2009: Henry's handball helps knock Ireland out of a World Cup play-off November 2009: Henry offers an apology to the Irish public April 2010: Henry wins the La Liga title with Barcelona for the second year running June 2010: France endure a calamitous World Cup, going out in the first round amid reports of in-fighting and a players' strike July 2010: Henry joins the New York Red Bulls October 2010: New York Red Bulls win the Eastern Conference in Henry's first season April 2011: Henry with New York mayor Michael Bloomberg May 2011: Henry has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Bulls and has faced former England captain David Beckham July 2011: Henry plays for New York Red Bulls against Arsenal in the Emirates Cup December 2011: Arsenal unveil a statue of Henry at the Emirates Stadium December 2011: Henry watches Arsenal play Everton after the unveiling of his statue