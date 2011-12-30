Thierry Henry's career in pictures

Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps, Patrick Vieira
July 1998: Thierry Henry kisses the Fifa World Cup trophy as team-mates Patrick Vieira and captain Didier Deschamps look on after France defeat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final
Thierry Henry, Arsene Wenger
August 1998: Henry, then 21, signs for Arsenal from Juventus for a fee of around £11m
Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira
April 2000: Patrick Vieira and Henry celebrate during the Uefa Cup semi-final second leg game against Lens. Arsenal win the tie 3-1 but lose in the final on penalties to Galatasaray
Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka
July 2000: Zinedine Zidane, Henry and Nicolas Anelka celebrate winning Euro 2000 with France
Thierry Henry, Fabian Barthez
November 2001: Henry rounds Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez as the Gunners win 3-1 at Highbury
Thierry Henry
November 2001: Henry celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Manchester United
Thierry Henry, Fredrik Ljungberg
April 2002: Henry celebrates Fredrik Ljungberg's goal against Ipswich as Arsenal close in on the Double
Thierry Henry
May 2002: Henry with the FA Cup after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea
Thierry Henry, Ugo Ehiogu
December 2002: Henry hits a volley against Middlesbrough as Arsenal win 2-0
Thierry Henry
November 2003: Henry scores in the San Siro as Arsenal hammer Inter Milan 5-1
Thierry Henry
February 2004: Henry scores his 100th Premier League goal, with a strike against Southampton
Alan Wiley, Thierry Henry
March 2004: Henry puts an arm around referee Alan Wiley after having a goal disallowed against Blackburn
Thierry Henry, Roy Carroll
March 2004: Thierry Henry and Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll go nose-to-nose...
Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Lauren
March 2004: ... but Henry has the last laugh as Arsenal and Manchester United draw 1-1, with the Gunners winning the Premier League
Thierry Henry
April 2004: Henry celebrates a 2-2 draw with Tottenham as Arsenal get the point they need to seal the Premier League title
Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry
April 2004: Arsene Wenger embraces Henry as Arsenal secure the Premier League title
Thierry Henry
May 2004: Henry with the Premier League trophy
Thierry Henry
May 2004: Henry with the Premier League player of the season and golden boot award
Thierry Henry
June 2004: France are knocked out of the European Championship by Greece
Thierry Henry
December 2004: Henry celebrates a goal against Tottenham
Thierry Henry
February 2005: Henry looks on dejectedly as Arsenal lose to Manchester United
Thierry Henry, Andreas Isaksson
February 2005: Henry has a falling out with Sweden's Andreas Isaksson
Thierry Henry
February 2005: Henry celebrates a goal against Southampton
Thierry Henry
April 2005: Henry enjoys his hat-trick against Norwich
Robert Pires, Thierry Henry
October 2005: There is confusion as Robert Pires and Thierry Henry make a mess of an attempted two-touch penalty kick against Manchester City
Aleksandr Hleb, Thierry Henry
February 2006: Henry celebrates his goal with Alex Hleb as Arsenal become the first English team to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Gunnersaurus
May 2006: Arsenal - and Henry - say goodbye to Highbury as the club move to their new Emirates Stadium
Thierry Henry
May 2006: Henry walks away from the European Cup as Barcelona defeat Arsenal in Paris
Thierry Henry
July 2006: France lose the World Cup final to Italy
Thierry Henry
November 2006: Henry equalises from a free-kick against Newcastle
Emmanuel Adebayor, Thierry Henry
December 2006: Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates a goal against Tottenham with the injured Henry
Thierry Henry
January 2007: Henry gets soaked in a match against Blackburn
Thierry Henry
March 2007: Henry's final match for Arsenal is against PSV Eindhoven as he struggles with injury
Thierry Henry
June 2007: Henry is welcomed to the Nou Camp by thousands of Barcelona fans
Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry
May 2009: Barcelona win the La Liga title, Spanish Cup and European Cup in Henry's second season
Thierry Henry
May 2009: Henry celebrates Barcelona's European Cup final victory over Manchester United
Thierry Henry
October 2009: Henry returns to Arsenal ahead of a match with Blackburn
Thierry Henry
November 2009: Henry's handball helps knock Ireland out of a World Cup play-off
Thierry Henry
November 2009: Henry offers an apology to the Irish public
Lionel Messi, Zlaten Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry
April 2010: Henry wins the La Liga title with Barcelona for the second year running
Raymond Domenech, Thierry Henry
June 2010: France endure a calamitous World Cup, going out in the first round amid reports of in-fighting and a players' strike
Thierry Henry
July 2010: Henry joins the New York Red Bulls
Thierry Henry
October 2010: New York Red Bulls win the Eastern Conference in Henry's first season
Thierry Henry, Michael Bloomberg
April 2011: Henry with New York mayor Michael Bloomberg
David Beckham, Thierry Henry
May 2011: Henry has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Bulls and has faced former England captain David Beckham
Thierry Henry
July 2011: Henry plays for New York Red Bulls against Arsenal in the Emirates Cup
Thierry Henry statue
December 2011: Arsenal unveil a statue of Henry at the Emirates Stadium
Thierry Henry
December 2011: Henry watches Arsenal play Everton after the unveiling of his statue

Top Stories