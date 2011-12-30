Grimsby Town snap up ex-Darlington defender Ian Miller

Miller made 150 league appearances for the Quakers

Grimsby Town are to sign Ian Miller on a 16-month contract when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January.

The 28-year-old centre-back ended a four year association with Darlington when he handed in his notice following a breach of contract regarding pay.

Miller made 150 league appearances for the Quakers, and captained the club to 2011 FA Trophy success in May.

Meanwhile Will Antwi has returned to parent club Luton Town following a loan spell at Blundell Park.

Colchester-born Miller, who began his career with Bury Town, made a professional breakthrough when he completed a move to Ipswich Town in July 2006 where he made one appearance.

Loan spells with Boston and Darlington followed, before a permanent switch to the Arena in January 2008.