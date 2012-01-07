Sheffield Utd 3-1 Salisbury

Macklin fires home Salisbury's consolation goal at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United strolled past non-league Salisbury City in the FA Cup.

Chris Porter, Ched Evans and a Danny Webb own goal sealed victory for the Blades before Lloyd Macklin struck a late consolation at Bramall Lane.

Porter latched on to Lee Williamson's pass to side-foot past Mark Scott and the Blades made it 2-0 when Kevin McDonald's effort flicked in off Evans.

Salisbury defender Danny Webb turned a cross into his own net before Macklin smashed home for City from 25 yards.

It could have been worse for the Whites had United taken more of their chances.

DID YOU KNOW? League One Sheffield United have won the FA Cup four times, but not since 1925

United defender Neil Collins had a header blocked on the line in the 10th minute and the Blades missed several good chances before Evans added the second goal.

Salisbury fought hard in the second half but bowed out after reaching the third round for the first time in their history.

Blades got job done - Wilson

Sheffield United boss Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I think in the first half we could have put the game to bed with the opportunities we had. We weren't as clinical as we would have liked but their goalkeeper had an outstanding game.

"Going in only 1-0 up still gives them some help hope and I have to say they've pushed us all the way. They've worked their tails off against us.

"You can't take away from Salisbury how they've approached the game. They were very offensive, but they also did a defensive job. They were very good coming forward at times and they've got some great pace in the team."

Salisbury have no regrets - Webb

Salisbury defender Danny Webb told BBC Wiltshire: "At 1-0 there was always that bit of hope you could get a lucky goal but they got two of them.

"We knew we weren't going to get back into it but (the goal) is what the fans deserve.

"I hope they appreciate everything we've done today."

