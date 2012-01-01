Former Australia captain Murray Barnes dies at 57

Barnes will be remembered with a minute's applause on Wednesday

Former Australia captain Murray Barnes has died at the age of 57.

Barnes skippered the Socceroos during their unsuccessful campaign to qualify for the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

He won 51 caps, scoring nine goals, and won four domestic titles with his club Sydney City Hakoah.

Football Federation Australia chief executive Ben Buckley said Barnes "will be remembered as a fierce competitor and as a proud Australian" who led his country "with distinction".

Players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Murray in the five A-League matches scheduled for Wednesday 4 January, when fans will be invited to join a minute's applause.

Barnes spent a year with Leeds United as a youth player in the early 1970s.

A tall, strong and aggressive player, he was predominately a midfielder but often played in attack and occasionally in defence.