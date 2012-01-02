Director of football Neil Watt leaves Clyde

Watt became director of football at Broadwood in 2009

Clyde have parted company with director of football Neil Watt.

The former Ayr United and Stranraer manager joined the Cumbernauld club's board in July 2009.

Clyde said in a statement: "The board will now take time to consider the structure and organisation of the club before making any new appointment.

"The integrity and credibility that Neil brought to a challenging role supported the club in a number of ways through a very difficult time."

Clyde's financial woes have resulted in the club slipping from Division One to the foot of Division Three in recent seasons and Watt had stepped in as caretaker manager on two occasions.

"Although keen to remain in the background, he was twice required to pick up a tracksuit and take a place in the dugout," said the Clyde website.

"The board of Clyde Football Club would like to express gratitude to Neil Watt for his input and support over recent seasons as he brings his role of director to a close with effect from 31 December."

Meanwhile, winger Paul McMullan has agreed to leave Clyde and is free to find a new club after failing to hold down a regular first-team place under manager Jim Duffy.