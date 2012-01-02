Rochdale sign Daniel Bogdanovic and Peter Kurucz

Rochdale have signed Blackpool striker Daniel Bogdanovic and West Ham keeper Peter Kurucz on month-long loan deals.

Bogdanovic, 31, started the season at Sheffield United before an August move to the Tangerines, where he has scored two goals in eight games.

The Malta international played for Barnsley prior to the Blades.

Hungarian 23-year-old Kurucz has made just one substitute appearance for the Hammers and is returning from a 14-month spell out with a knee injury.