MK Dons boss Karl Robinson charged by FA

Robinson agreed a new three-year rolling contract last month

The Football Association has charged MK Dons boss Karl Robinson with improper conduct following Monday's 1-0 victory over Colchester.

Robinson, who has until 1600 GMT on 6 January to decide if he wants to appeal, was sent to the stands after remonstrating with referee Carl Berry outside of his technical area.

Following the game he criticised a series of decisions by the official.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I thought his performance was laughable."

Robinson told ref his decision was a 'shambles'

He added: "People might say 'why are you moaning? You've won the game'. Because I want the right decisions."

The Dons boss felt a number of fouls awarded to Colchester should have been given the other way.

Robinson had already been riled by what he saw as poor officiating in the New Year's Eve draw with Brentford.

And he says he has expressed his concerns to former referee David Allison, who allocates officials for Football League matches on behalf of the Professional Game Match Officials board.

"I don't know where this is coming from," said Robinson. "I don't know what we've got to do.

"I have spoken to Dave Allison. We are looking into trying to do something and improving it.

"I will help them 100%. If they want to come and talk to me and my players the door's always open for them because I want a fair game."

In August Robinson was fined £1,000 by the FA and warned as to his future conduct for his part in a touchline bust-up with then Swindon assistant manager Ian McParland during a game last season.