Southend United sign up David Martin and Michael Timlin

Martin made 78 league appearances for Millwall, before leaving in February 2010

Southend United have signed midfield duo David Martin and Michael Timlin for undisclosed fees.

Both players have committed to 18-month contracts with the League Two club.

Martin, 26, joins from Derby having made just two starts for the Rams in the past 18 months, and has recently returned from a loan spell at Walsall.

Timlin, 28, has been on loan at Roots Hall from Swindon since the start of the season and has made 16 league appearances under Paul Sturrock.

The Shrimpers boss says both of those deals involve "small fees".

Martin talked over Southend move with Harris

"We wanted these players. They were our target players," he told BBC Essex.

"I've got another one or two up my sleeve. But we also want to start moving players on.

"I will have conversations with certain players today [Thursday] so they know the situation."

Sturrock will keep Mohsni at Southend

Martin, a former Millwall, Crystal Palace and Dartford winger, added: "I know Southend well. I've played against them enough times and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season now.

"It's been a frustrating time at Derby. Hopefully i'll come here, kick on and get some games.

"I never really got given my chance at Derby. I understand what happened. But it's gone and I can make up for lost time at Southend."