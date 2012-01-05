Pardew praises Senegal striker Ba

Demba Ba is the second top scorer in the English Premier League with 15 goals

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has hailed Senegal's Demba Ba as one of the Premier League's top strikers.

Ba scored his 15th league goal of the season for Newcastle in a 3-0 win over champions Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It was his last league game before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

"His biggest asset is his personality. He's a winner," Pardew said.

"Whatever role I have given him, he has tried to do that to the best of his ability - he has played in two or three roles for me.

DEMBA BA'S CLUBS 2005-06 Rouen (France)

2006-08 Mouscron (Belgium)

2008-11 Hoffenheim (Germany)

2011 West Ham (England)

2011-Present Newcastle (England)

"His all-round play has been excellent and tonight, he was a leader for the team and put in a performance to match that."

Pardew believes that Ba is establishing himself as one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League.

"When you compare him to other players, it's difficult because really, he hasn't had that long a time here in the Premier League," he said.

"But this year, you would have to put him in the top four or five, for sure."

The 26-year-old is due to meet up with his Senegal team-mates on Sunday as they prepare for the Nations Cup finals, where they will play co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Zambia.