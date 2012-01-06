Lincoln City sign Eastwood Town's Jake Sheridan

Lincoln City have signed Eastwood Town midfielder Jake Sheridan until the end of the season after a successful loan spell.

The Imps, who have not revealed whether they will pay a fee to the Badgers, completed the paperwork in time for Saturday's game with York.

Sheridan moved to Sincil Bank on loan in November and has made seven Blue Square Bet Premier appearances.

The 25-year-old has had previous spells at Notts County and Tamworth.