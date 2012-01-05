Nigel Clough fears Paul Green's Derby County departure

Green suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff last season

Derby County manager Nigel Clough wants to keep Paul Green but says he may have to listen to offers for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Green, 28, is out of contract in the summer and although the Republic of Ireland international has been offered a new deal, talks have hit an impasse.

Clough told BBC Radio Derby he will have to reluctantly consider any bids.

He said: "We won't look for offers and would love to keep Paul but that will be dictated by what offers we get."

Green but has been a regular since returning to the Rams side in November after a seven-month injury lay-off.