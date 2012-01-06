Kelvin Langmead joins Northampton Town from Peterborough United

Langmead has started 19 of his side's 24 league games this term

Northampton Town have handed defender Kelvin Langmead an 18-month deal following his release by mutual consent by Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at Sixfields, featuring 23 times for the League Two strugglers.

He joined Posh from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2010, making 41 appearances.

"Kelvin has done very well for us," Cobblers boss Aidy Boothroyd told the club website.

"He's a player who has had success at this level before and he is a wholehearted player.

"He is a magnet in both boxes and I think in time he will prove to be a key player for us.

"We have got another player we are looking to bring in but that might not happen until next week now."

Meanwhile, midfielder Nick McKoy has been released from Sixfields to allow him to join another club.

The 25-year-old managed just five starts for the Cobblers after joining in the summer.