Portsmouth sign Dan Thompson from Hampton & Richmond
Portsmouth have signed 17-year-old striker Dan Thompson from non-league side Hampton & Richmond for free.
Thompson has been offered a one-year scholarship with the possibility of a professional contract in the future.
He has previously had trials at Stoke City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, QPR and will be immediately loaned out to play for Havant & Waterlooville.
"I have wished Dan all the best for the future and hope he is successful at Portsmouth," said manager Mark Harper.