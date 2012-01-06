Portsmouth sign Dan Thompson from Hampton & Richmond

Portsmouth have signed 17-year-old striker Dan Thompson from non-league side Hampton & Richmond for free.

Thompson has been offered a one-year scholarship with the possibility of a professional contract in the future.

He has previously had trials at Stoke City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, QPR and will be immediately loaned out to play for Havant & Waterlooville.

"I have wished Dan all the best for the future and hope he is successful at Portsmouth," said manager Mark Harper.