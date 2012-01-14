Dunfermline Athletic 2-3 Hibernian

Leigh Griffiths scored twice as Hibs won a thriller at Dunfermline to leave the Pars four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premier League.

Andy Kirk headed Dunfermline in front but Griffiths shot the visitors level before the half-time interval.

Garry O'Connor then walloped Hibs into the lead on 75 minutes.

Liam Buchanan tucked in a close-range equaliser but Griffiths hit back immediately with a shot that squirmed under goalkeeper Iain Turner.

The mistake from Turner marred an otherwise impressive debut that began when he gathered Griffiths' long-range shot after just 30 seconds.

Dunfermline midfielder Martin Hardie then saw his free-kick fly a yard wide of the target.

Interview: Hibernian manager Pat Fenlon

On 10 minutes, Hibs full-back Callum Booth linked well with Ivan Sproule before unleashing a stinging effort that Turner did well to turn behind for a corner.

But the home side were ahead three minutes later when Kirk took advantage of a static Hibs defence to flick in a header from six yards out after an excellent delivery from Joe Cardle.

Hardie had another opportunity from a set-piece but Mark Brown made a sprawling save to keep the ball out.

Hibs defender David Stephens headed a good chance wide from a corner but Pat Fenlon's side were soon level.

Dunfermline failed to clear their lines after a period of sustained pressure from the visitors and Griffiths latched on to a David Wotherspoon header to calmly slot an angled shot beyond Turner.

David Graham had an opportunity to restore Dunfermline's lead but he blazed wide at the back post after Hibs had failed to deal with a Cardle corner.

On the stroke of half-time, Hibs full-back Michael Hart fired a great cross into the Dunfermline penalty box but, just as Isaiah Osbourne shaped to volley from 10 yards, team-mate Eoin Doyle took the ball off his toes and layed it off to Sproule, who skewed a shot wide.

After a scrappy start to the second half, Osbourne had the visiting fans on their feet with a powerful run from midfield, culminating in a powerful shot that was straight at Turner, who was relieved to bat the ball to safety.

On the hour, Hibs made a positive switch with O'Connor replacing midfielder Wotherspoon and the striker did not take long to make an impact.

Interview: Dunfermline manager Jim McIntyre

Sproule wasted a good chance at the back post with a poor header before the visitors went ahead from a swift counter-attack.

Booth charged forward to feed Griffiths, who found O'Connor in the penalty area and the Scotland international crashed a shot high into the net.

Hardie thought he had levelled with a header but Hart popped up on his goal-line to nod the ball away.

However, the Pars restored parity soon after when Hibs failed to deal with a Cardle free-kick and Buchanan was on hand to stab the ball home from close range.

The home fans were still celebrating when Hibs restored their lead and it was down to a gaffe from Turner, who let a shot from Griffiths squirm away from him despite getting a hand to the ball.

Brown was next to make a mistake, failing to hold on to a Cardle strike that was straight at him but Stephens spared his blushes with a clearance as the ball spun goalwards.

O'Connor was booked for diving in the frantic closing minutes of the game after a tangle with John Potter, who looked to have impeded the striker, but Hibs were not complaining when referee Alan Muir sounded the final whistle.

Live text commentary