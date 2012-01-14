Ipswich Town 2-2 Blackpool

Blackpool substitute Elliot Grandin scored one and made one as he came off the bench to earn a point as struggling Ipswich Town let slip a two-goal lead.

Angel Martinez's own goal gave Ipswich an early lead before a Tommy Smith header made it 2-0 on the hour.

But Grandin then came on and, within three minutes, he had reduced the deficit with a simple finish.

Grandin then set up the ageless Kevin Phillips to smash home the Tangerines' equaliser just 10 minutes from time.

Paul Jewell's Ipswich side have now gone six games without a win, but there was no sign of a lack of confidence in the early stages.

DOWN TOWN Ipswich have picked up just eight points from a possible 42.

The hosts took the lead when Lee Martin drove a cross into the box, intended for the incoming Jason Scotland, and Martinez reached the ball first, glancing a header into the corner of his own net.

Josh Carson came within a whisker of adding a second but his clever lob dropped agonisingly wide.

Lomana LuaLua sliced Stephen Crainey's first-time cross wide in a rare attack for the visitors, before Town doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was instrumental in the build-up, surging down the right wing before teeing up Andy Drury to pick out Smith, who planted his header into the top corner at the back post.

But the visitors were given a lifeline five minutes later when a lapse in concentration from Ipswich's defence allowed Grandin to pull one back.

Phillips was left unmarked from Neal Eardley's cross and Grandin finished after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy spilled Phillips' header into his path.

Ipswich then pressed for a third goal and were caught on the counter-attack.

Grandin picked out Phillips in the middle of the penalty area and the veteran striker fired home the 267th goal of his career with the outside of his foot 10 minutes from time.

Ipswich manager Paul Jewell:

"I'm really sick we haven't won the match.

"In the end we could have lost it, or we could have won it.

"I understand (the dissenting voices), but the supporters will be here long after we're all gone. They're the heartbeat of the football club and I thought they were great.

"I'm really gutted for them that we couldn't send them home with three points."

Blackpool manager Ian Holloway:

"Elliot Grandin's split up with his wife and his little boy's over there (in France).

"He wants to go home and over the last two days it looked like he might be off. But the (French) team that wanted him couldn't come up with the money we were asking for.

"But he came up to me today and said he was more than happy to keep playing for me.

"I thought he was absolutely fantastic today and that shows his character. Sometimes we say things and write things about footballers and forget they're

human.

"Their families can mean an awful lot to them. It's really difficult and I've got the utmost respect for him.

"Sometimes football is far too important. Family should come first at all times."

