Aberdeen's Scott Vernon and Andrew Considine extend contracts

Vernon (left) and Considine have both agreed new deals at Pittodrie

Aberdeen's Scott Vernon and Andrew Considine have both agreed extensions to their current deals at Pittodrie.

Striker Vernon has agreed a new two-year deal, while defender Considine has extended his for a further three years.

Considine has been with the Dons since 2004 after coming through the youth ranks and has been a regular in manager Craig Brown's defence.

Vernon has scored nine times in 22 appearances this term, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 defeat of Dunfermline.

Brown told the club website. "Both Scott and Andy are integral to my plans here at the club and I'm naturally very pleased they have pledged their futures here.

"I have already gone on record that I believe Scott can reach the twenty goal tally this season, while Andy is the most improved player in our squad this season and one of the first names on the team-sheet each week."

Vernon, 28, joined Aberdeen from Colchester in the summer of 2010 and has previously played for Blackpool, Southend United, Oldham, Gillingham and Northampton.