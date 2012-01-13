Portadown pair to miss Irish Cup derby against Glenavon

Portadown will be without Shane McCabe and Chris Ramsey for Saturday's Irish Cup fifth round clash with Mid Ulster rivals Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

McCabe and Ramsey are suspended for the tie of the round while a ban rules out Glenavon's Ciaran Doherty.

Linfield start their defence of the trophy against Championship side Ballyclare Comrades at Windsor Park.

Nathan Hanley, Jamie Mulgrew and Alan Blayney are set to miss out for the Blues because of injury.

The holders start as overwhelming favourites but they needed extra-time to see off the Comrades when the sides met in the League Cup in September.

Dungannon Swifts have defender Craig McClean back from a ban for the Stangmore Park meeting with Larne, but new signing Emmet Friars is suspended.

Bans sideline Ballymena United duo Richard Vauls and Mark Surgenor as the Sky Blues prepare to take on Lisburn Distillery at New Grosvenor.

Potential shocks include the the visit of Carrick Rangers to Cookstown juniors Killymoon Rangers and Glentoran's home game against leading Amateur League team Newington YC.

Newington made the quarter-finals in 2006 and manager Eamon McCarthy is not ruling out an upset at the Oval.

"We have worked very hard at this club and have won the Premier title three years in a row," said McCarthy.

"It's amazing the number of people who have said we have a chance against the Glens, which is a nice compliment.

"We will be bringing a bunch of committed lads, who will be giving their all at the Oval."

Saturday 14 January

JJB Sports Irish Cup fifth round

1400 GMT kick-off

Banbridge Town v Newry City

Bangor v Ballymoney Utd

Coagh Utd v Loughgall

Dundela v Ballinamallard

Glenavon v Portadown

Newbuildings v Dunmurry Rec

1500 GMT kick-off

Cliftonville v Ards

Coleraine v Larne Tech Old Boys

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Dergview v Derriaghy CC

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glentoran v Newington YC

Institute v Donegal Celtic

Killymoon Rangers v Carrick Rangers

Linfield v Ballyclare Comrades

Lisburn Distillery v Ballymena United