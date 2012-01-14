Glenavon host Crues in JJB Sports Irish Cup sixth round
-
- From the section Football
Glenavon's reward for their 2-1 win over rivals Portadown is a home Irish Cup sixth round clash with Crusaders.
Newington YC are away to Dungannon Swifts after their shock win at Glentoran while holders Linfield entertain Carrick Rangers.
Cliftonville are away to Institute or Donegal Celtic with Ballymena United playing Derriaghy CC and Coleraine face Ballinamallard at the Showgrounds.
Ballymoney welcome Newry City and Coagh or Loughgall host Newbuildings.
JJB Sports Irish Cup sixth round draw
Glenavon v Crusaders
Coagh United/Loughgall v Newbuildings Utd
Dungannon Swifts v Newington YC
Ballymoney Utd v Newry City
Coleraine v Ballinamallard Utd
Linfield v Carrick Rangers
Derriaghy CC v Ballymena Utd
Institute/Donegal Celtic v Cliftonville