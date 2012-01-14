Newington Youth Club in shock Irish Cup win over Glentoran

Amateur League side Newington YC pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Irish Cup history by beating Premiership giants Glentoran 1-0 at the Oval.

Neil Quinn pounced for the goal in the 24th minute, shooting in from close-range after the Glens had failed to cut out Chris McFall's throw-in.

It was a huge embarrassment for Scott Young's Glentoran who are out of the running for league honours.

"I thought we had a chance of an upset," said YC manager Eamon McCarthy.

"Glentoran have not been having a great season and confidence may be low.

"It is the greatest day our club has ever had, but I feel for Scott Young and hope he is given the chance to turn things round.

"Glentoran are a massive club in the Irish League. For me, to manage at the Oval was a privilege and to win just eclipses everything."

Newington, who were 20-1 outsiders for the match, did come under pressure in the second half but nothing went right for Glentoran.

Darren Boyce completely missed his kick when presented with a great chance to equalise and the same player saw a header pawed away Newington goalkeeper Dean Smyth.

Newington, Amateur League Premier Division title holders for the past three seasons, now play Dungannon Swifts away in the sixth round.

