Chelsea sign three Luton Town brothers

Rio (left), Cole (centre) and Jay had been with Luton since they were seven

Chelsea have signed three Luton Town youth players, all of them brothers, for a five-figure sum each.

Twins Rio and Cole Dasilva, 12, as well as their 13-year-old sibling Jay, have joined the Blues academy after five years in the Hatters ranks.

Luton say the total value of the deal could top £1m should the trio play in the Chelsea first team.

"This is a historic deal to see three brothers transferred together," said Luton head of youth Gregg Broughton.

"Following our loss in the play-offs last season we were told that the boys wished to look at other options, as was their prerogative to do so.

"And now after six months of uncertainty, we are delighted that they have found a club where they are settled and one that recognises the development work that Luton Town have put in over the last five years."