Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest pundit each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League matches is comedian Omid Djalili.

Djalili, a lifelong Chelsea fan, is tipping the Blues to triumph at Carrow Road in what he thinks will be one of several high-scoring games on Saturday, although he feels Sunday's matches featuring teams at the top end of the table - Manchester City against Tottenham and Arsenal versus Manchester United - will be a lot tighter.

Predictions Score Lawro Omid Djalili Arsenal v Man Utd 1-2 0-0 0-0 Bolton v Liverpool 3-1 0-2 0-3 Everton v Blackburn 1-1 2-0 1-2 Fulham v Newcastle 5-2 1-1 2-3 Man City v Tottenham 3-2 1-0 1-1 Norwich v Chelsea 0-0 1-1 1-3 QPR v Wigan 3-1 2-1 2-1 Stoke v West Brom 1-2 2-0 3-3 Sunderland v Swansea 2-0 2-0 3-2 Wolves v Aston Villa 2-3 2-1 1-1

A correct result is worth ONE point while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got four results right, but no perfect scores, meaning his four points were beaten by darts legend Bobby George [9].

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 1500 GMT unless stated

SATURDAY

Norwich 0-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Everton 1-1 Blackburn

Prediction: 2-0

Fulham 5-2 Newcastle

Prediction: 1-1

QPR 3-1 Wigan

Prediction: 2-1

Stoke 1-2 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Sunderland 2-0 Swansea

Prediction: 2-0

Wolves 2-3 Aston Villa

Prediction: 2-1

Bolton 3-1 Liverpool

Prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

Prediction 1-0

Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Prediction 0-0

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LEADERBOARD SCORE Shaun Edwards 11 Gethin Jones 11 Frankie Dettori 10 Bobby George 9 Ricky Hatton 9 Gary Oldman 8 Ola Jordan 8 Martin Keown 8 Richard Archer 8 Robbie Savage 8 Russell Grant 8 John Simm 7 Mark Lawrenson (average) 6.62 Serge from Kasabian 6 Mo Farah 5 Tom from Kasabian 4 Jimmy Anderson 4 Dai Greene 4 Jason Manford 3 Rodney Marsh 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 3 Samuel L Jackson 3

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

